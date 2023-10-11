HamberMenu
Karuvannur cooperative bank case: ED questions more officials

October 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

RUBCO MD Haridasan Nambiar, four employees of the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank and Madhu Ambalapuram, councillor, Wadakkanchery municipality are among those being questioned by officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Kochi in connection with the Karuvannur cooperative bank case. Registrar of cooperative societies T. V. Subash, who is among those who received ED summons, did not appear before ED officials on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the RUBCO MD arrived at the ED office Wednesday afternoon and was being questioned. Retired Dy.SP. Famous Varghese and Sreejith, brother of the first accused Satheesh Kumar, too arrived at the ED office on Wednesday.

The Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud is esimated to involve more than ₹300 crore and ED had earlier alleged that the State government was not cooperating in the probe.

