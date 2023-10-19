Karuvannur case: order on bail plea on Oct 25

October 19, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Court considering the bail application of CPI(M) councillor P. R. Aravindakshan and C.K. Jils, the third and fourth accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fFraud case booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will pronounce its order on October 25.

M.J. Santhosh, counsel for the ED, produced copies of documents related to the alleged fraudulent loans issued in the name of seven fictitious persons reportedly at the behest of Mr. Jils.

The prosecutor argued that the loan applications, which were seized by the ED in the case, were not found filled but signed by some people. The Karuvannur bank had also reportedly released the title deed of a holding, which was submitted as collateral security for availing of the loan, to Mr. Jils for selling it and repay the loan. However, the loan was not found repaid, he argued.

Though the prosecution was willing to play a few telephonic conversations, which reportedly took place between Mr. Aravindakshan and Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the case, the attempt was dropped after the defence lawyers objected to it raising technical contentions.

The counsel for Mr. Aravindakshan argued that no money was transferred from the account of Mr. Satheeshkumar to that of Mr. Aravindakshan. He argued that the investigation agency was attempting to falsely implicate the CPI(M) leader in the case and was spreading falsehood in the process.