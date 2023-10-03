Karuvannur bank to get ₹50 crore immediately to clear dues: Vasavan

October 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan said here on Tuesday that depositors in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank will not lose their money as the government is taking measures to repay them depositors at the earliest.

He told reporters that the bank owes only around ₹202 crore to its depositors while the bank has to get back more than ₹500 crore of loans.

He said the Karuvannur bank will immediately get ₹50 crore as part of a package approved by the government. There will also be money raised through other sources to meet the repayment liabilities of the bank, he added.

Karuvannur Bank had a deposit of around ₹12 crore with Kerala Bank, which is now being given to the Thrissur cooperative to meet its liabilities as of now, the Minister said. The bank has already repaid ₹73 crore to its depositors. Mr. Vasavan also said that the Central agencies probing the bank affairs had taken away 162 land deeds as well as some other crucial documents.

More than ₹110 crore of deposits had been restructured with the consent of the depositors and senior officials from Kerala Bank are being appointed to speed up the process of arbitration and to ensure the settlement of the claims at the earliest without hurting the depositors, the Minister added.

He recalled that it was the State government that had ordered an inquiry into the scam as soon as news of the dealings came out in 2021. The Crime Branch of the State police has filed 18 FIRs and action had been taken to realise the money from those responsible for the bad dealings, the Minister added.

The matter has been taken to court but steps are being taken to ensure that the bank’s depositors and customers are not hurt in any way, he said.