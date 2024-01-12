Karuvannur bank scam case: Crime Branch’s plea for getting back documents from ED rejected

January 12, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Court considering the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case booked in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Ban loan scam case on Friday rejected the plea of the Crime Branch to get back the case documents from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED, which initiated the probe after the police registered a First Information Report, had seized several documents from the bank. The Crime Branch had moved the court seeking to get the documents for completing its investigation. However, the ED had opposed the plea.

The reasons for the court rejecting the Crime Branch plea will be known when the court order is released in public domain.

Around 20 accused in the Karuvannur case appeared before the Special Court on Friday seeking bail in the case. The accused, who were not arrested by the ED, had to appear before the court to secure bail, legal sources said.

Meanwhile, the ED booked a fresh case against P. P. Kiran, who was earlier booked by the agency in the case, for amassing the proceeds of a crime. The case was booked based on an FIR registered by the Thrissur West police. The FIR was registered following a complaint from the manager of the Ayyanthole branch of South Indian Bank that Mr. Kiran and three others cheated the bank to the tune of ₹7.5 crore.

