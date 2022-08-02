Kochi

Karuvannur bank: HC directive not to return deposits for time being

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 02, 2022 19:20 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:20 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank not to make any payment towards deposits for the time being to any customer.

Justice T.R. Ravi, while passing the order on a petition by a depositor, observed that the directive was given to arrive at a reasonable prioritisation scheme of repayment to the depositors.

The court made it clear that the order, however, would not preclude the bank from making part payments in case of utmost necessities and such payments should be reported before the court so that it would also know whether the bank was doing it the right way.

When the petition came up for hearing, the State government submitted that the total amount in fixed deposits was around ₹284 crore and about ₹142.7 crore had become matured as of July 31, 2022. The bank had got requests for refunding fixed deposits for a total amount of ₹30 crore.

