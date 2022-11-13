Karumaloor-Kunnukara drinking water project to get ₹51.30 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

Fund allocation for the Karumaloor-Kunnukara drinking water project has been raised to ₹51.30 crore. The drinking water project, considered an answer to the supply problem in the two panchayats over the next 50 years, was expected to be completed in 18 months, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Sunday.

A detailed project report will be prepared by Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Initially, the fund allotted for the project was ₹36.50 crore, said Mr. Rajeeve at a press conference in Karumaloor. However, the fund allocation has substantially been raised to accommodate the increased capacity of the project from nine million litres to 20 million litres. It will be possible to pump about two crore litres of water per day.

Soil test for the project was launched in July last year and survey works began after the soil test was completed in three months. Following the survey reports, work to acquire land for the project was completed and the land was officially handed over to the KWA by the tahsildar concerned.

A total of 86.5 cents in Kunnukara panchayat and 12 cents in Karumaloor panchayat has been acquired for the project. Money allocated in the first phase for land acquisition is ₹2.40 crore and in the second phase ₹57.95 lakh. Private land has been taken over to dig wells and set up a water treatment plant for the project.

Another drinking water project with 20-MLD capacity will be set up in Alangad panchayat. Tender procedures for the Jal Jeevan Mission programme had begun with a view to solve the drinking water problems in the Kalamassery Assembly constituency, said Mr. Rajeeve.

Tender procedures for the ₹32.58-crore project in Kadungalloor and the ₹18.51-crore proejct in Alangad panchayat have been launched. Administrative sanction for works worth ₹134.07 crore has been received under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Works worth ₹43 crore, sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Karumaloor-Kunnukara panchayats, are progressing. Around 60 km of pipelines will be replaced as part of the works.

The Kadungalloor panchayat has received administrative sanction for works worth ₹72.48 crore. Once completed, the project will cater to the needs of 9,200 families by providing them domestic connections. Works like changing water pumping arrangements to the Muppathadam water treatment plant and replacement of pipelines to Uliyannoor and Kunjunnikkara will also be completed under the Kadungalloor project.

The Alangad panchayat will get 4,000 domestic connections, and water pumping arrangements for areas like Manjali, Alangad and UC College from Muppathadam will be improved.