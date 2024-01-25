GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karumalloor farmers launch locally made coconut oil named ‘Keragram’

January 25, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Coconut farmers in Karumalloor panchayat have taken a step forward by launching locally made coconut oil under the brand name ‘Keragram’.

The product was launched under an initiative of the Karumalloor Krishi Bhavan as part of a programme to boost coconut production undertaken by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Accordingly, the farmers are utilising a mill that was recently set up in the settlement area under the Kerala Gramam programme. The mill has capacity to produce 25 kg to 30 kg of coconut oil a day.

Karumalloor farmers have been at the forefront of fresh initiatives, including a recent bid to revive sugarcane cultivation. The programme was launched in Karumalloor, Alangad, and Neerikkode, the localities that were previously known for quality jaggery cultivation.

The farmers had taken up cultivation of a variety of sugarcane released by the Sugarcane Breeding Institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Coimbatore. The plan was to set up a jaggery production unit to utilise the sugarcane harvest in the three localities.

Farmers in the neighbourhoods of Karumalloor have also tried to revive cultivation of sesame seeds. The crop can be grown during the dry season, and Karumalloor and Manakkappady are the two localities that had taken up sesame cultivation.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Gramam project is into the third year of its implementation in Karumalloor panchayat. Similar programme has been taken up in Alangad and Kadungalloor areas in the district.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.