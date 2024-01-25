Karumalloor farmers launch locally made coconut oil named ‘Keragram’

January 25, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Coconut farmers in Karumalloor panchayat have taken a step forward by launching locally made coconut oil under the brand name ‘Keragram’.

The product was launched under an initiative of the Karumalloor Krishi Bhavan as part of a programme to boost coconut production undertaken by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Accordingly, the farmers are utilising a mill that was recently set up in the settlement area under the Kerala Gramam programme. The mill has capacity to produce 25 kg to 30 kg of coconut oil a day.

Karumalloor farmers have been at the forefront of fresh initiatives, including a recent bid to revive sugarcane cultivation. The programme was launched in Karumalloor, Alangad, and Neerikkode, the localities that were previously known for quality jaggery cultivation.

The farmers had taken up cultivation of a variety of sugarcane released by the Sugarcane Breeding Institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Coimbatore. The plan was to set up a jaggery production unit to utilise the sugarcane harvest in the three localities.

Farmers in the neighbourhoods of Karumalloor have also tried to revive cultivation of sesame seeds. The crop can be grown during the dry season, and Karumalloor and Manakkappady are the two localities that had taken up sesame cultivation.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Gramam project is into the third year of its implementation in Karumalloor panchayat. Similar programme has been taken up in Alangad and Kadungalloor areas in the district.