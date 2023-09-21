Karumalloor drinking water project gets administrative nod

September 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The drinking water shortage in Karumalloor panchayat and Kunnukara is expected to be overcome with a water supply project for Karumalloor and neighbouring areas getting administrative sanction for an increased investment. The laying of pipelines for the project, which involves a total investment of ₹51.30 crore, is nearing completion now.

Both Karumallur and Kunnukara have faced acute shortage of drinking water in the past and the poor monsoon early this month had triggered fears of a possible drought-like situation even as the panchayat authorities had visualised drawing up an emergency plan for meeting any emergency.

The total investment in the drinking water project, which envisages pumping water from the river Periyar to a treatment plant at Malayikunnu, has been raised from ₹36.50 crore to ₹51.30 crore. The work on the project is expected to be completed in 2024. The completion of the project will address the drinking water problems in areas such as Kunnukara and Karumalloor in Kalamassery constituency.

The project involves pumping water from the river Periyar to the Kunnukara (Valiyakunnu) treatment plant. Water from the plant will cater to the eastern areas of the panchayat. A new water tank is being built that will help cater to the western areas of the Karumalloor panchayat. The project has been envisaged in such a way that the drinking water supply requirement of the area can be met for a long period of time after its commissioning in 2024.

Land acquisition for the project as well as laying of pipelines have been completed. Permission has been given for laying the line along PWD roads. Drinking water projects worth a total of ₹269 crore are being implemented in the Kalamassery constituency area.

The money being spent on the drinking water project includes ₹197.2 crore from the National Jal Jeevan Mission and ₹18 crore from the Amrit programme.