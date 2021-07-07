Karnataka invites Kitex

Kochi

07 July 2021 00:55 IST

The Commissionerate of Industries, Karnataka, has expressed interest in Kitex Garments setting up a manufacturing unit in the State. In a letter to Sabu M. Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments, Karnataka Commissioner of Industries Gunjan Krishna said he was formally reaching out to Kitex on its upcoming investment plans. Karnataka is interested in having Kitex garments manufactured in the State, said the email dated July 5, claimed a communication from the Kitex group here on Tuesday.

The Kitex group is now under a controversy in Kerala over allegations of rule violations while the company has complained of being persecuted by government agencies.

“We would like to connect with you and your team over a quick 30-minute call to showcase Karnataka’s offerings for your company,” the letter said.

