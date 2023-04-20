ADVERTISEMENT

Karmachari project to be launched in Kochi

April 20, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Various aspects including hours to be allocated for part-time work and stance of educational institutions discussed

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Karmachari’ project for helping students undertake part-time jobs along with their studies will be launched in Kochi.

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty held discussions with representatives of higher secondary, college and industrial institutions here on Thursday. Various aspects including the hours to be allocated for part-time work and the stance of the educational institutions on permitting youth undertake such job were discussed at the meeting. Job providers from various sectors also attended.

The meeting discussed the number of students to be selected from each institution in the first phase of the project. Other aspects such as appointment of nodal officers for monitoring the implementation of the project, nature of jobs, and whether Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) facility could be provided to the students undertaking part-time jobs were discussed.

Mr. Sivankutty said the Karmachari project would be rolled out in association with the private sector. The attempt is to scout for job openings in star hotels, supermarkets, malls, food and textile outlets, and resorts. IT-based openings would also be explored, he said.

