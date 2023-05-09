Karmachari project likely to be rolled out on June 1

May 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 1,000 higher secondary school students within Kochi Corporation limits have evinced interest in joining the ‘Karmachari’ project initiated by the Education and Labour departments to help youngsters take up part-time jobs along with their studies.

Nearly 1,500 job providers have informed the Labour department that they will provide part-time job offers to the students. The project is part of the third 100-day programme of the State government.

The Karmachari project is being rolled out in association with the private sector. The attempt is to scout for job openings at star hotels, supermarkets, malls, food and textile outlets, and resorts. Information Technology-based openings will also be explored, according to the authorities.

The first phase of the project is expected to begin on June 1. The District Labour Officer had asked the Education department to provide the list of students for enrolment in the scheme. The higher secondary authorities had asked the school managements to submit the list. The Labour department will work out the number of hours to be allocated for part-time work.