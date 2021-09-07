Karayogam launches mobile medical unit

KOCHI

07 September 2021 22:31 IST

The Ernakulam Karayogam has launched a clinic on wheels, a mobile medical clinic, with CSR support from the BPCL-Kochi Refinery to “render quality healthcare services to the marginalised sections of society”.

The facility has been conceived to facilitate consultation with doctors, get laboratory tests conducted and for supply of medicines to people in the remote areas of Ernakulam district. A release said Lakshmi Hospital was the medical partner for the project.

