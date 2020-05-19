Kannur University to evaluate UG papers from May 27

The evaluation process for the sixth semester undergraduate examinations of Kannur University will commence on May 27.

The centralised valuation camp would be conducted in nine centres in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, said Dr. P. J. Vincent, Examination Controller, Kannur University.

The university may appoint teachers for evaluation from panels, he said.

The appointment orders would be sent by email and only those who received the order must appear at the centres on May 27. They should adhere to the COVID-19 protocol at the centre and receive the papers and other documents.

Upon completion of the evaluation, the papers would be returned to the respective centres on June 1 for evaluation by the chief examiner, Dr. Vincent said. Subsequently, the instructors would be required to attend the assessment centres for uploading the marks online.

After the completion of the sixth semester evaluation on June 4, the fourth semester postgraduate assessment would be conducted in a similar manner at the Thavakara Centre.

Dr. Vincent said that all the teachers should co-operate to complete the assessment and publish the examination results within the stipulated time.

The practical and viva voce examinations of the remaining subjects would be conducted in June, in full compliance with the Central and State government orders.

All other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, distance learning and professional courses, including exams, would be held in June-July. The exam date and timetable would be published later.