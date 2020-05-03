Kannur students bag top prize in hackathon

Two students of Government College of Engineering, Kannur, won the first prize in a global competition on developing a virtual classroom amid the corona-time lockdown, bagging an impressive USD 10,000 (₹7.5 lakh approximately).

Abinand C. and Shilpa Rajeev, both doing second-year B Tech (computer science), emerged toppers in the #CODE19 (against COVID-19) Hackathon for their ‘iClassroom’. A learning platform built for the millennial generation, it is backed by social media and enables peer-to-peer communication.

The international #CODE19, which aims to support young entrepreneurs across continents, was organised by charitable organisation Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation and software solutions firm Hackerearth. The event, with ‘Education and awareness for fighting against COVID-19’ as the theme, was held last month as part of an Industry Student Connect Programme at Malabar Innovation and Entrepreneurship Zone, in Kannur.

iClassroom facilitates lecture recordings, online assignments, and similar projects that can be the only viable option during an exigency like the lockdown.

Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation holds events in association with the Kerala Startup Mission, which is the nodal agency of the State government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.