Kannur native recommended for reward for sharing videographic evidence on public dumping of waste

June 15, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A motorist from Kannur who happened to pass through the national highway in Aluva in the early hours of Wednesday could emerge as one of the first persons to receive the reward announced by the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) for sharing actionable and verifiable evidence of those dumping waste in public spaces.

This was after he shared video evidence of such an act near Muttom along the national highway over WhatsApp based on which the Aluva police registered a case and arrested two persons. They were caught in the act while dumping waste from a hotel.

The accused were booked under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) read with 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and Section 120 (e) of the Kerala Police Act. They were slapped with a sizeable fine, and their pick-up vehicle was also seized. They were produced in court before being released on bail.

“We have sent a report to the Choornikara panchayat recommending a reward for the person who shared the information based on which the dumping was detected and a case was registered,” said Aluva police sources.

The LSGD had issued an order on June 9 instituting reward for those sharing information on public dumping of waste complete with evidence such as pictures or photographs, which, among other things, revealed the time and place of the said act.

The reward has been fixed at 25% of the fine or not exceeding ₹2,500, which the local body secretary concerned should transfer to the bank account of the informant within 30 days of receipt of fine subject to approval by the local body governing committee. Details of the informant would also be kept confidential.

“Local bodies have also been asked to create and publicise a WhatsApp number or email id for sharing such information. On receipt of such verifiable evidence, the secretary of the local body is supposed to probe the matter and take action within seven days,” said K.J. Joy, Deputy Director, LSGD, Ernakulam.

Local bodies are required to keep a register of such rewards being distributed and the audited reports of which should be sent to the Principal Secretary, LSGD, quarterly.

“The reward scheme is in the initial stages, and we would get more details about its implementation when we collect reports at a later stage,” said Mr. Joy.