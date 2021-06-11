Kannur Mayor demands realignment of proposed flyover

KANNUR

11 June 2021 21:59 IST

‘Present plan will not resolve problems caused by traffic congestion’

Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan has demanded realignment of the proposed flyover in the city, stating that the existing plan would not help ease the traffic congestion.

Mr. Mohanan has a written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that the city was facing problems due to severe traffic congestion.

“Due to the narrow national highway, lack of a bypass and flyover, several long distance goods vehicles pass through the city. This has further worsened the situation here,” he said..

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mohan said that the proposed flyover begins at South Bazaar and ends at the Chamber Hall. But this would not solve the traffic congestion in any way. The plan should have been designed taking into view the development and traffic in the next 30 years.

He said that the road from AKG Hospital Junction, Koili Hospital and Sreepuram School, which were located outside the alignment, was facing huge traffic problems during the peak hours.

The flyover should have be designed in such a way that it would begin from Krishna Menon Memorial Women’s College in Pallikunnu and end at Kannothumchal. This would help to ease the existing traffic congestion in the city.

He also demanded immediate action to complete the proposed city bypass.

Mr. Mohan told The Hindu that the flyover had been planned without consulting the Kannur Corporation.