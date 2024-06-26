Kannamaly residents bear the brunt as tidal flooding hits Chellanam

Around 300 families living along the Chellanam coast are reported to have been affected by flooding of the shores triggered by high tide. The entire length of the coast between Kannamaly in Chellanam and Beach Road, near Fort Kochi, had been affected by flooding from forenoon on Wednesday, said Jayan Kunnel, a resident in Chellanam.

He said that Kannamaly was the worst affected as the largest number of homes had been affected in the area. There are no seawalls along the coastal segment in Kannamaly. The granite walls had collapsed over the years allowing the high tides to freely flow into the residential areas on the western side of the Chellanam-Cherthala road, he added.

Residents said that the high tide brought in heavy water flow after about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The tides acquired more momentum towards the afternoon though water began to subside a little after about 3 p.m.

According to the residents, no one has been shifted as the water appears to be receding with the onset of the low tide. The situation appeared to be calm by about 5 p.m. but it was likely to get worse by early morning hours of Thursday, residents added.

Mr. Jayan said that the situation on the eastern side of the main road was also expected to be affected as the stormwater canals and drain system that allow sea water to flow back into the sea were clogged by sand. They had accumulated sand in the early rains, he said. Water logging would be a big problem for residents on the eastern side of the road though it would be a little less for those closer to the sea as the water would freely flow back, he added.

