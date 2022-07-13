Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu brace for another round of flooding

Bad weather stops residents from returning to their homes

Residents of Kannamaly and Cheriyakadavu in Chellanam panchayat fear more flooding with possible worsening of sea conditions in the coming days. Residents of around 20 houses, who had left their homes, have not returned in view of the possible flooding in the two areas.

T.A. Dalphin of Pachima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samiti said both Kannamaly and Cheriyakadavu continued to be exposed, and the second phase of coastal protection work would only bring relief to people. The first phase has seen deployment of tetrapods from the Chellanam fishing harbour. Around 1.8 km of the coastal segment has been covered so far, and sea incursions have been effectively stopped in the segment, he added.

Mr. Dalphin also said that the Irrigation department, which had engaged the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) for casting and deploying tetrapods, had not taken any temporary measures to protect the Kannamaly coast, which is now the most vulnerable area, as there is no granite sea wall there. He added that to speed up the work, the government could entrust the second phase of deploying tetrapods with ULCCS, if it offered to carry out the work at the old rate.

V.T. Sebastian of Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakiya Samiti said people living close to the coast in Kannamaly had left the area, moving to houses of relatives. He said the weather condition could worsen with more rain being predicted over the coming days.