Kanivu to open 20th physiotherapy centre in Kochi

August 19, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Kanivu Pain and Palliative Care will open a new physiotherapy centre in Kochi.

A decision to this effect was taken at the annual general meeting of the organisation held here on Saturday. The new centre, the 20th of Kanivu in Kochi, will be opened by October 2.

The meeting also decided to observe the World Physical Therapy Day on September 8, World Heart Day on September 24, and the International Day of Elder Persons on October 1 with people’s participation.

Earlier, actor Mammootty inaugurated the annual general body meeting and the mega palliative get-together. Kanivu district president C.N. Mohanan presided.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Mammootty called for compassion towards patients rather than sympathy. People turn compassionate when they feel the grief of others. Understanding the pain of others and offering comfort are not the benevolence of humanity but a responsibility. “We become humans in the complete sense when we realise that,” Mr. Mammootty said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar and critic M.K. Sanoo were present.

