Kandanad church closed following stand-off between two factions

The district administration has closed the Kandanad St. Mary’s Cathedral following a stand-off between the two factions of the Malankara church on Saturday.

There was no Mass celebrated at the cathedral, over which the 2017 Supreme Court verdict had given Orthodox faction the rights.

Allegation

However, on Saturday, the Jacobite faction alleged that the Orthodox faction had prevented them from offering evening prayers.

The Orthodox faction alleged that the Jacobite faction had colluded with the police to enter the church which is, by the Supreme Court verdict, under their possession. The stand-off between the groups continued late into the evening and a strong posse of policemen continued to be present at the venue to prevent any untoward incident.

The district administrative authorities had to intervene to disperse the Jacobite group which had entered the church and stayed put inside.

A conciliatory talk convened by the District Collector had convinced both the groups to maintain peace and go by the court verdict.

The Supreme Court (SC) had, last week, criticised the Kerala High Court for its order on the Kandanad church.

Services

The High Court had allowed the Jacobite group to conduct services at the Kandanad church on alternate weeks contrary to the Supreme Court verdict of July 3, 2017. However, a plea was filed by the vicar of the Kandanad church Father Isac Mattammel against the High Court order.

The petition has been disposed of and the Orthodox group allowed to take possession of the church.