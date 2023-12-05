Kandala bank scam: Bail plea of accused to be considered on December 12

December 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit the bank statements of ousted Communist Party of India (CPI) leader N. Bhasurangan and his son Akhiljith, who were arrested in connection with the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank money laundering case.

The court issued the direction while hearing the bail petitions of the accused. The counsel for the accused claimed that there was no misappropriation of funds at the bank. It had suffered losses after depositors withdrew their deposits.

Akhiljith was not involved in any aspects related to the bank. The deposits in his banks were generated from chit fund and sale of property. Mr. Bhasurangan required urgent medical care in view of his health condition, according to the counsel.

The ED stated that bail cannot be granted on medical grounds. Mr. Bhasurangan is an influential person associated with the ruling front in the State, it said. On a query by the court on why the agency did not submit the bank statements of the accused, the ED submitted that it will be soon filed in a sealed cover. The court will consider the bail petitions again on December 12.