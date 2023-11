November 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

N. Bhasurangan, accused in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank fraud case, suffered a heart attack in jail. He was admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. The counsel for Mr. Bhasurangan had raised the issue of his ill-health in the Special Court that considers the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case booked against him.