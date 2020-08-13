Kanayannur taluk, village offices to remain closed

Kochi

Two officials test positive

The Kanayannur taluk office and village offices in Ernakulam, Amballur, and Kaipattur will remain closed till August 19 after two officials at the Kanayannur taluk office were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

However, online services would continue, said Beena P Anand, Tahsildar. A deputy tahsildar and an official of the election wing were tested positive. The village offices in Ernakulam, Amballur and Kaipattur were closed as the deputy tahsildar had visited there as part of official duty.

Tests were conducted for all the employees of the Kanayannur taluk office. Forty-one of the 42 employees were tested negative while the sample of one employee was sent for further tests.

Treatment centres

The first-line treatment centre at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly has been elevated into a second-line treatment centre. Two hundred beds have been set up there. Second-line treatment centres will have facilities like ICU and emergency equipment to treat patients. The district now has seven first-line treatment centres with 934 beds. A total of 705 persons have been admitted in these centres.

‘Prefer online banking’

Guidelines for containing the spread of the disease will be strictly implemented in banks across the district. Police officials in Ernakulam and representatives of banks held a meeting in this regard to ensure compliance of rules and regulations. Customers have been requested to avoid visiting banks to the maximum extent possible and carry out transactions online. They can book time slots through apps or phone to avoid crowding.