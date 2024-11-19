ADVERTISEMENT

Kanayannur taluk office shifting: ₹1 crore to be allocated for renovation works

Published - November 19, 2024 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An assistance of ₹1 crore will be provided from the MLA fund for shifting the Kanayannur taluk office from its existing space to the Air India building on Durbar Hall Road, which was acquired by the Revenue department, according to T.J. Vinod, MLA.

The heritage status of the existing building had hampered repair and development of facilities. The government had given its nod in July 2023 for shifting the office to the nearby building in which the office of Air India had been functioning. The Revenue department had acquired the two-storey building located in 27 cents. The assistance under the MLA fund will be used for renovation works as part of shifting the taluk office, said an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US