Kanayannur taluk office shifting: ₹1 crore to be allocated for renovation works

An assistance of ₹1 crore will be provided from the MLA fund for shifting the Kanayannur taluk office from its existing space to the Air India building on Durbar Hall Road, which was acquired by the Revenue department, according to T.J. Vinod, MLA.

The heritage status of the existing building had hampered repair and development of facilities. The government had given its nod in July 2023 for shifting the office to the nearby building in which the office of Air India had been functioning. The Revenue department had acquired the two-storey building located in 27 cents. The assistance under the MLA fund will be used for renovation works as part of shifting the taluk office, said an official release.

