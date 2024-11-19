 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanayannur taluk office shifting: ₹1 crore to be allocated for renovation works

Published - November 19, 2024 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An assistance of ₹1 crore will be provided from the MLA fund for shifting the Kanayannur taluk office from its existing space to the Air India building on Durbar Hall Road, which was acquired by the Revenue department, according to T.J. Vinod, MLA.

The heritage status of the existing building had hampered repair and development of facilities. The government had given its nod in July 2023 for shifting the office to the nearby building in which the office of Air India had been functioning. The Revenue department had acquired the two-storey building located in 27 cents. The assistance under the MLA fund will be used for renovation works as part of shifting the taluk office, said an official release.

Published - November 19, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.