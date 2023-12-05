Kamco bets big on agri drones as it celebrates golden jubilee

December 05, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation (Kamco), one of India’s leading agricultural machinery-maker in the public sector, is betting big on agricultural drones and an assortment of other new generation farm machinery, including a low-cost harvester and thresher, to forge a new future.

Kamco and a start-up in Kochi have reached an understanding on production and sale of agri drones that will find application in paddy, coconut, rubber, tea, coffee and spices plantations, said chairman C. K. Sasidharan and managing director Sasikumar K. P. here on Tuesday.

Trials complete

Addressing the media here to announce the golden jubilee celebrations of the company later this month, Mr. Sasidharan said that the first phase of drone trials were complete and products with Kamco specifications will be manufactured for sale across India. He said that the company hoped to sell about 30 drones in the State itself in the immediate future and also bag a share of ₹1,200 crore set aside by the Union government for a programme in the farm sector utilising drones.

The golden jubilee celebrations of the company will be on December 29. Minister of Agriculture P. Prasad will inaugurate the jubilee celebrations.

High rate

The Kerala PSU also hopes to build a niche for a harvester-cum-thresher costing about ₹10 lakh to help farmers overcome the prohibitively priced counterparts available in the market now. A harvester-cum-thresher costs between ₹25 lakh and ₹60 lakh now. The rental rate for the machinery too are high, preventing farmers from using them on a regular basis even as mechanisation holds the key to agricultural progress.

Kamco launched its operations 50 years ago with an employee strength of 146 and an investment of ₹1.46 crore. It has grown to employ around 700 regular workers and another 3,000 in the auxiliary sectors. The company, which is targeting to increase production by 30% this year, had a turnover of ₹197 crore in 2021-22. In 2022-23 the turnover went up to ₹217 crore and this year it is expected to go up to ₹300 crore. Kamco had a net profit of ₹1 crore in last financial year.

In keeping with its targets, power tiller production is expected to go up to 15,000 this year against last year’s 12,000. Reaper production will go up from 3,000 to 5,000 and power weeders from 1,200 to 1,500.

One in determination

Mr. Sasidharan said that the management-employee relations were healthy and there has been no unrest in the company. Production processes have moved ahead smoothly as the management and workers are one in their determination to take the company to new heights and to make Kamco an integral part of farmers’ lives in both Kerala and across the country.

