Kaloor stadium to be venue of metro launch

The inauguration of Kochi Metro on June 17 will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor.

A team of officials headed by Aneesh Sirohi, Assistant Inspector General of Special Protection Group (SPG) inspected various locations before finalising the stadium as the venue for the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Intelligence Bureau Assistant Director Radhakrishnan; Rural SP A.V. George and KMRL project director Thiruman Archunan, were part of the team that inspected the venues.

The SPG team also held discussions with KMRL managing director Elias George, City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh and DCP Yatish Chandra.