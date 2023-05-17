Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road modernisation to begin on Friday

May 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The renovation of the arterial Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road will get under way on Friday. Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the work at the parking ground of the Kaloor metro station at 9.30 a.m.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, will preside over the function. Hibi Eden, MP, and Mayor M. Anilkumar will be the chief guests.

Built by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in the 1990s, the 3.2 km-long road with a width of 22 metres will be modernised using ₹30 crore, and the cost will be shared by the GCDA and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). The GCDA will carry out road works including resurfacing. KMRL will create a non-motorised corridor along the road.

The aim is to make the road women- and differently abled-friendly. Footpaths, drainage, and streetlights will all be renovated as part of the modernisation that will also see installation of street furniture and landscaping.

KMRL will modernise the median and sidewalks. With pedestrianisation of the road, there will be a wider footpath that is neatly covered with slabs, waste bins, and sufficient streetlamps.

The trees lining the road will be preserved, said a communication in this regard. The renovation is to be completed in a year. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera will make a presentation on the project at the inaugural event.

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai will deliver the keynote address. Legislators Uma Thomas, K.J. Maxi, and P.V. Srinijn will attend.