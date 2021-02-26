‘Kaliyachan’ on stage on Saturday

Kathakali performer Peesappilly Rajeevan in ‘Kaliyachan’.

Kochi

26 February 2021

A theatre adaptation of poet P. Kunhiraman Nair’s “Kaliyachan”, which is about the internal conflicts of a Kathakali artiste, will be staged by Peesappilly Rajeevan at TDM Hall on February 27 at 6.30 p.m.

The event is jointly organised by the Bank Employees Arts Movement Ernakulam (BEAME) and Ernakulam Karayogam.

The solo performance is brought by Little Earth Theatre, Malappuram, and directed by Arunlal. Entry is free, but in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

