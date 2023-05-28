Kalamukku fish landing centre will get priority, says Minister

May 28, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Building a fish landing centre at Kalamukku would be given priority, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said on Saturday during the Theera Sadass for the Vypeen constituency.

The Minister said ₹2.51 crore had been allotted for the fish landing centre project. The money will fall short of requirement for acquiring land for the project. It is estimated that around ₹5 crore will be required for land acquisition.

The demand for improving facilities at the fish landing centre has been a long-standing one, and it came up for consideration during the Theera Sadass. The Minister said that a ₹230-crore plan had been drawn up for coastal protection in the Vypeen area. The project would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister so that it got due priority, he added.

In another step towards improving facilities at fishing harbours, electronic LED display boards were unveiled at the Munambam fisheries harbour. Besides, a new auction office was inaugurated at Munambam, one of the busiest fishing harbours in the State.

The electronic display boards will provide real-time information to fishermen on marine fishing conditions. Similar display boards are also being established at Vizhinjam and Beypore harbours at a cost of ₹92.28 crore.

The Minister said the government wanted to ensure the safety of fishermen. To achieve this, fishermen without life jackets and insurance cover will not be allowed to venture out on fishing expeditions. Uninsured fishermen will not receive benefits.

Mr. Cherian lauded efforts at the Munambam harbour to help free fishermen from the clutches of middlemen. It is also the aim of the government to ensure that fishermen are not exploited. The government also planned to provide 40% subsidy for conversion of kerosene engines in boats into petrol, diesel and LPG engines, he said.