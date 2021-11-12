Kalamassery, Thripunithura lag behind in doorstep waste collection

The civic bodies have a gap of 50% in collection of dry waste

Kalamassery and Thripunithura municipalities have a gap of over 50% in coverage of dry waste collection from residents’ doorstep, according to estimates prepared by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD).

A status report on the implementation of the various measures under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 presented by the department before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) showed that the Kalamassery Municipality was collecting waste from the doorstep of around 52.49% of households, while the gap was around 47.51%.

The coverage of households under the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste in Thripunithura is around 44.71%, while the civic body had a gap of around 55.29%. While Kalamassery has to achieve 70% target by March, 2022 and 100% by March, 2023, Thripunithura has been given time till March next year to attain 100% coverage.

Doorstep collection of dry waste from commercial establishments is only 51.85% in Kalamassery, while the gap is around 48.15%. The corresponding figures in Thripunithura are 24.45% and 75.55% respectively. The LSGD has asked both the municipalities to deploy more Haritha Karma Sena members for doorstep waste collection. Similarly, the number of vehicles used for collecting waste too has to be increased.

On doorstep collection of waste from commercial establishments, Kalamassery has to increase the coverage to 70% by March next year and 100% by March, 2023. Thripunithura has to attain 100% coverage by March next. The two have to increase the number of material collection facilities, as there is considerable gap in their expected count.

The municipalities have to quantify waste coming in and taken out of the collection facilities. Weighing machines have to be installed to estimate the quantity of waste, as per the LSGD directive.