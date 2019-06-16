Sewage, leachate responsible for Periyar fish kills

The State Level Monitoring Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the discharge of untreated sewage from Kalamassery township, waste water from Kalamassery market and leachate from the local body’s waste dumping yard at North Kalamassery had led to the recent fish kills in the Periyar.

The committee has made it clear that the municipality should draw up immediate plans to ensure scientific waste management. Even after repeated directions from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB), the municipality has not taken any earnest step for waste management. It has not provided adequate leachate treatment facility. No proper segregation of waste is being carried out, the committee pointed out.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government, informed the committee that the reply given by the municipality to the notice issued by the PCB after the leachate from the dumping yard flowed into the Muttar river was not satisfactory. Hence, a time-bound action plan has to be submitted to the PCB.

The committee recommended that a mechanised system shall be adopted for the disposal of legacy waste. Heavy fining/ surveillance cameras/strict squad are to be implemented to prevent waste dumping on roads.

The municipality has to ensure segregation of waste at source. The waste transporting vehicles should be provided with adequate cover, leachate collection tank and logbook. Adequate personal protective equipment shall be provided to workers and they should wear it without fail. The deposit of wastes on roads and other public places has to be prohibited. Haritha Karma Sena has to be deployed for the door-to-door collection collection of waste, it said.

Shiny Antony, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee, said tender proceedings had been initiated to set up a treatment facility at Kalamassery market to process waste water. Steps had been taken to start a plastic shredding unit utilising the support of the government’s Suchitwa Mission and Clean Kerala Company.

The directions given by the committee would be implemented in a time-bound manner, she said.