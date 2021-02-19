Kalamassery police station sets a model in hospitality

Visitors to be given tea and snacks for free

The Kalamassery police station, the first Janamaithri police station in the State, has undertaken yet another pioneering effort.

Visitors to the station can now have tea or snacks for free, before submitting complaints or defending allegations. A vending machine worth ₹25,000, which was supplied by its manufacturer at a discounted rate, was inaugurated at the station on Wednesday. Police personnel and others pooled in funds to purchase a substantial quantity of biscuits and snacks, said sources in the station.

“On an average, the station records 100 visitors per day, apart from the 60 personnel who man it during different shifts. The vending machine has come in handy to provide tea to even people in the lock-up. This is in keeping with worldwide norms to accord humane treatment to everyone. It is also helpful for personnel on night shift, when shops around the station are shut. To sustain the system, personnel attached to the station hope to pool in a few hundred rupees each month,” they added.

During the lockdown, a board had been erected outside the Kalamassery station with the offer of food for the hungry as shops remained shut.

The immediate trigger for the installation of the machine was the sight of a father and daughter who arrived at the station to register a dowry harassment case. They came in the morning and it took a while to register their detailed statement, by which time they became very tired. A few personnel purchased snacks and juice for them. “Such acts of kindness give us tremendous mental satisfaction. Higher officials lauded our efforts in installing the vending machine,” they said.