Kalamassery police play Good Samaritan for the destitute

Compassion may not a virtue easily associated with the police force.

But, the Kalamassery Janamaithri Police have proved that the men in khaki can be as compassionate and benevolent as any other by sparing a thought for the destitute in the streets hit hard by the lockdown.

Left to fend for themselves, these famished souls living along streets were fed by the police personnel from the Kalamassery station on Tuesday afternoon.

“We distributed lunch to over 100 such destitute people within our limits and we plan to continue with this initiative through the entire length of the lockdown,” said P.S. Reghu, a civil police officer who came up with the idea on Monday evening.

The idea had the wholehearted support of his colleagues when shared over their WhatsApp group. Thus, everyone who reported for duty at the station brought with them five meals each, which were distributed in a police jeep around 11 a.m.

“Most of them were aged and frail and some of them even suffered from mental ailments. We have our homes stocked with the necessary supplies to see us through this difficult period but without our benevolence and kindness, many of these unfortunate people were unlikely to survive this crisis,” said Mr. Reghu. A similar initiative was held in the city led by Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Laljy.

The possibility of cooking food within the station premises is also being explored though for the time being, the police personnel will continue to fall back on the food packs brought from their homes.

Besides, the Kalamasserry police are also planning to distribute masks, gloves and sanitisers to their colleagues across the city using contributions raised among themselves. Mr. Reghu has donated the reward of ₹5,000 he received recently from the City Police Commissioner for coming to the aid of a French woman and her little child who were brought to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery for COVID-19-like symptoms. She had also lost her wallet and other valuables. He not only solicited help in consultation with the French consulate but also arranged for her flight to Delhi besides tracking down her valuables and restoring them to the woman.

“Every COVID-19 patient in the district is to be brought to the Government Medical College at Kalamasserry, making our police station the most vulnerable. So, it is in our own interest that we do our best to check the spread of this epidemic,” said Mr. Reghu.