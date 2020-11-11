Kalamassery police bust three-member vehicle theft racket

Accused used to sell automobiles taken on rent, say police

The Kalamassery police on Wednesday busted a three-member vehicle theft racket that allegedly sold the vehicles they took on rent.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Najeeb, 46, of Malappuram; Jinu John Daniel, 36, and Sajad, 22, both of Kayamkulam.

The police said that the members of the racket used to approach those who advertised online about vehicles available on rent out of their desperation after being hit hard by the pandemic. The accused used to win their trust and take the vehicles on rent.

Then they would sell the vehicles to unsuspecting victims, mainly from outside the State, on the strength of forged registration certificates. Before selling the vehicles, the second accused Jinu, a mechanical engineering graduate, would fit them with Global Positioning System using his expertise.

“The gang then traced the same vehicles they sold and later stole them,” the police said.

Jinu used to run a travel agency and rent-a-car business on his return from abroad.

Abdul Najeeb has many cases for cheating young job aspirants from places like Mattannur, Sulthan Bathery, North Paravur, Thripunithura, and Muttom by promising them jobs abroad. He has many cases against him in various police stations and has served prison terms.

He is also accused of selling fake gold ornaments in places like Kadavanthra, Koothattukulam. The police said that a hunt was on for a resident of Kondotty who used to arrange him the fake gold.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

A team led by Kalamassery Station House Officer P.R. Santhosh, sub inspectors Suresh, Madhusoodhanan, Joby, and Mahin, assistant sub inspector Binu, and senior civil police officers Harikumar, Dinil, and Anilkumar made the arrest.

The probe was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Police Commissioner (Kochi City), P.B. Rajeev, and Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner K.M. Jijimon.