Kalamassery municipality to stop doorstep collection of biodegradable waste from August 15

July 25, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamasssery municipality has decided to stop doorstep collection of biodegradable waste from August 15.

The move is part of efforts to decentralise waste collection by promoting source-level treatment of food waste. The Local Self-Government department had directed local bodies, especially municipalities, not to transport biodegradable waste to the dumping site of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram in the wake of the massive fire on March 2.

The council has fixed August 15 as the deadline for ensuring maximum coverage of households under its source-level treatment method using biobins. “We hope to provide biobins to maximum households before the second week of August. The municipality has supplied biobins to nearly 50% of the target group,” said municipal chairperson Seema Kannan.

The civic body had distributed around 14,000 application forms for those interested in setting up biobins. Of them, around 7,300 had submitted applications for getting bins at subsidised rate. The municipality has provided 5,120 bins. Ms. Kannan said people could submit applications till July 29. The order for purchasing the remaining bins would be placed for approval before the government based on the response, she said.

The waste collection process was handed over to a private agency after the Kochi Corporation informed the authorities that it would not permit food waste to be dumped at Brahmapuram. Food waste had piled up in several wards owing to the deadlock, and efforts to set up source-level systems had not materialised as expected. The council is paying ₹3.50 for a kg of biodegradable waste to the agency for processing as per norms.