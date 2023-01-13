ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamassery Municipality to shut down eateries without licence

January 13, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The civic body requests police to track down eateries using stale meat supplied by the illegal unit from where over 500 kg of chicken was seized

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery Municipality on Friday sought the help of the police to track down the person who was running the illegal unit from where the Health wing of the civic body seized over 500 kg of stale and stinking chicken.

In a letter to the Kalamassery Station House Officer, A.K. Nishad, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee, requested the police to track down eateries using stale meat supplied by Junais, a native of Mannarkad, Palakkad, who was carrying out the illegal activity from a rented house at Kaipadamugal in Ward 20 of the municipality.

The unit was functioning without the municipality’s licence or approval from the Food Safety authorities. An urgent meeting of the Health Standing Committee held on Friday decided to shut down all eateries and outlets operating without valid licences and approvals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials of the department of Food Safety and the Health wing of the municipality will conduct a joint inspection to nab the culprits. The illegal unit at Kaipadamugal has been sealed. A notice has been posted at the entrance to the building stating that anyone trying to enter it would face action under the Kerala Municipal Act.

A meeting of the municipal council will be held on January 16 to discuss follow-up action after the seizure of stale meat and unsafe food from the erring outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

food safety

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US