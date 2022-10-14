Kalamassery municipality slaps penalty on firm for illegal waste dumping

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 14, 2022 21:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kalamassery municipality has imposed a fine of ₹5.25 lakh on a firm in the Cochin Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Kakkanad for illegal dumping of plastic waste near an open space close to the Government Lower Primary School at Pallilamkara.

Schoolchildren and nearby residents had experienced difficulty after someone set the plastic waste on fire two days ago. Smoke billowing out of the dumping site had spread to the school and nearby areas. The fine was levied based on an inquiry conducted by the health wing of the civic body. The vehicle used to carry plastic waste from the unit to the dumping site has also been identified.

Health standing committee chairman A.K. Nishad said the fine was assessed on the basis of the fee charged by Clean Kerala Company for disposal of non-biodegradable waste. The per kilogram rate collected by the company is ₹10. The total rate for disposal of a kilogram of waste is ₹13, including 18% Goods and Services Tax. Of the ₹5.25 lakh, ₹5 lakh was the fine assessed on the quantity of waste while ₹25,000 was earmarked as labour expenses for removing it from the site, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Waste is often illegally dumped on the open land along Seaport-Airport Road near HMT Junction. Waste brought from other municipalities is also dumped there, especially during the night. The lack of CCTV surveillance has hampered efforts to prevent the illegal activity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app