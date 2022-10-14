Kalamassery municipality slaps penalty on firm for illegal waste dumping

The Kalamassery municipality has imposed a fine of ₹5.25 lakh on a firm in the Cochin Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Kakkanad for illegal dumping of plastic waste near an open space close to the Government Lower Primary School at Pallilamkara.

Schoolchildren and nearby residents had experienced difficulty after someone set the plastic waste on fire two days ago. Smoke billowing out of the dumping site had spread to the school and nearby areas. The fine was levied based on an inquiry conducted by the health wing of the civic body. The vehicle used to carry plastic waste from the unit to the dumping site has also been identified.

Health standing committee chairman A.K. Nishad said the fine was assessed on the basis of the fee charged by Clean Kerala Company for disposal of non-biodegradable waste. The per kilogram rate collected by the company is ₹10. The total rate for disposal of a kilogram of waste is ₹13, including 18% Goods and Services Tax. Of the ₹5.25 lakh, ₹5 lakh was the fine assessed on the quantity of waste while ₹25,000 was earmarked as labour expenses for removing it from the site, he said.

Waste is often illegally dumped on the open land along Seaport-Airport Road near HMT Junction. Waste brought from other municipalities is also dumped there, especially during the night. The lack of CCTV surveillance has hampered efforts to prevent the illegal activity.