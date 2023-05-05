Kalamassery municipality seeks permission to transport food waste to Brahmapuram for three more months

May 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Kalamassery municipality has sought permission to transport the biodegradable waste generated within its limits to the dump site of the Kochi Corporation in Brahmapuram for three more months.

The request was placed before the district administration and the department of Local Self-Government after the authorities banned transportation of waste generated in the five municipalities and three panchayats to the dumping site from May 1. Garbage crisis had turned worse after the municipality stopped collecting waste from households from April 30.

The ruling council led by the Congress had said that the period allotted by the district administration to set up alternative arrangements, including source-level management of food waste, was not adequate. An order issued by the district administration on April 12 said local bodies, which depended on Brahmapuram to deposit its biodegradable waste, should come up with its own systems/arrangements to manage it within April 30. The civic body used to collect food waste once from over 14,000 households on alternate days and transport it to the dumping yard till April 30.

According to the standing committee on health, the council had decided to distribute around 14,000 biobins for treatment and disposal of food waste at source in various households. However, technical sanction for purchase of around 6,220 biobins was delayed. The council is awaiting e-market of the government to go ahead with the procurement process. For the remaining around 8,700 biobins, it has come up with a ₹2.3 crore project by re-structuring its various plan programmes. But the civic body requires government nod for the restructuring exercise.

The municipality also requires the approval of the District Planning Committee before placing the order for biobins. It will take at least three months more to complete the process, it said.