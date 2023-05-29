Kalamassery municipality mulls setting up biodegradable waste treatment plant

May 29, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery municipality has plans to set up a biodegradable waste treatment plant at its dumping yard in North Kalamassery.

The council has approved the plan after the Local Self-Government department asked local bodies to find their own ways to manage biodegradable waste generated in households. Municipal chairperson Seema Kannan said on Monday that the plant would be set up using funds allocated for setting up systems that would ensure scientific treatment of waste as per the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

A detailed project report will be prepared as part of installing the plant. The land required and the capacity of the plant will be finalised based on recommendations made in the report.

The efforts by municipal authorities to introduce source-level systems to manage food waste generated in households have not yet taken off as expected. Of the 14,000 households that had registered to avail the services of Haritha Karma Sena, only around 5,500 had evinced interest in installing biobins. Health standing committee chairperson A.K. Nishad said that about 6,000 biobins were ready for distribution among households.

The initial plan was to provide biobins to around 40% of the households that had agreed to install them. However, the civic body has not received applications from five wards, pointing to the lack of interest among the beneficiaries. As per official estimates, only 40% of the population was paying user fee to avail the services of Haritha Karma Sena.