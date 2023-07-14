Kalamassery municipality imposes ₹6-lakh penalty on four hotels for illegal waste dumping

July 14, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery municipality has imposed a total penalty of ₹6 lakh on four city hotels for dumping nearly 30 tonnes of biodegradable and plastic waste along the Seaport-Airport Road.

The secretary of the civic body has issued notices to the hotel managements under the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act and the Solid Waste Management Rules. An inspection by health officials had found that the contractor engaged by the hotels had transported the waste in two lorries and dumped it at night. Of the four hotels, two were located within the Kochi Corporation limits while the other two were within the limits of Maradu municipality.

The health wing stated that the total penalty of ₹6 lakh included the cost of removing waste from the spot. Illegal waste dumping has been on the rise along the Seaport-Airport Road. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste was dumped at the same spot a few months ago and the civic body had imposed fine ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 on violators.

It was found that the contractor engaged by the hotels did not figure in the list of agencies or persons authorised by the government’s Clean Kerala Company for proper collection and disposal of waste. The health officials said the waste generators often failed to comply with the rules and entrusted the waste collection process with agencies or persons offering the service at lower rates.