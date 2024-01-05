Kalamassery municipality gears up to meet challenges related to biomining of legacy waste

January 05, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery municipality has kick-started measures to tackle the challenges emerging out of the proposed biomining of about 48,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste (old waste) at its dumping yard at North Kalamassery.

A major task is to shift the existing material collection facility and resource recovery facility for storage of non-biodegradable waste at the site to a temporary facility, till the biomining work is completed. The civic body is looking at options available, at FACT land at Udyogmandal or HMT land at Kalamassery.

As per official estimates, about one to two metric tonnes of non-biodegradable waste is collected and stored at the material collection facility daily. A major portion of the plastic and other waste is collected from the illegal dumping spots at the HMT land and along the Seaport-Airport Road. The authorities pointed out that around two-third of the waste is being dumped along the roadside. It is brought to the material collection facility, and sorted at the resource recovery facility before transportation to recycling units and other procurement centres.

The meetings involving residents of the wards located close to the yard will begin next week as part of efforts to assuage their concerns over the biomining work. The elected members in Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 had pointed out that such a step would instill confidence among people, who feared that the biomining might affect soil condition and water sources. A technical committee appointed by the government, which had visited the site in December, had stated that there were no such threats as the biomining would be carried out as per the norms prescribed.

Kalamassery is among the 12 municipalities shortlisted by the Department of Local Self-Government in the first phase of the project, which is partly funded by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The government has earmarked a total of about ₹50 crore for the 12 sites.

