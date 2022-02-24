Kalamassery Municipality finds space to store construction waste

Project to set up bio-digester bin for 20 houses each in a ward

The Kalamassery Municipality has identified land for setting up a storage facility for construction and demolition waste.

The Secretary of the civic body informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on February 18 that the municipal council had decided to purchase land for collection of construction and demolition waste as per the Construction and Demolition Waste Rules, 2016.

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had asked the authorities to identify land for proper storage of construction and demolition waste. The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management had pulled up the municipal authorities for its failure to ensure scientific management of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. It had submitted a report before the tribunal on the serious gaps in waste management at the dumping yard of the municipality at North Kalamassery.

The Secretary said that the land had been identified, but it had not been allotted by the District Collector, as the site had been proposed for other projects.

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities claimed that they were not aware of the SLMC report.

Incidentally, the report is silent on the continuing practice of transporting biodegradable waste to the dumping site of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram.

The PCB had assessed an environment compensation of ₹2.77 crore for the municipality last year for failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. However, the Secretary informed the tribunal that a project had been included in the Plan Fund to set up bio-digester bin for 20 houses each in a ward. The tendering process is under way, the official said.