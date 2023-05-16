ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamassery municipality engages private agency for food waste disposal

May 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery Municipality has entrusted a private agency with disposal of biodegradable waste generated in households as a temporary measure following the Kochi Corporation’s decision not to permit neighbouring civic bodies to dump food waste at the Brahmapuram yard from April 30 onwards.

The decision to engage the agency was taken after food waste disposal derailed in several wards over the past two weeks. Food waste had started piling up in heaps as the municipal authorities said that the short window given by the Local Self Government department (LSGD) for setting up alternative systems for biodegradable waste management was not adequate. It had also requested the department to permit transportation of food waste to Brahmapuram for another three months.

A.K. Nishad, chairman of the Health Standing Committee, said the council had to pay ₹3.5 for a kilogram of biodegradable waste to the agency for processing as per norms. “We have to collect food waste from households as done earlier and then hand it over to the company for proper disposal and processing,” he added.

The Palakkad-based company had informed the municipality that it had the capacity to collect and process up to 50 tonnes of food waste daily. It is collecting food waste from hotels.

The municipality has taken steps to distribute around 6,082 biobins to households as per the LSGD directive to promote source-level systems to manage food waste. It is yet to get a clear picture on the number of households that had successfully installed biobins and biogas facilities.

