Kalamassery municipality begins crackdown on those dumping waste

KOCHI

18 October 2021 20:58 IST

Several people caught in night drive, total fine of around ₹1 lakh levied

A concerted effort by the health wing of the Kalamassery municipality against those dumping waste seems to be yielding results.

The civic body has slapped penalty to the tune of around ₹1 lakh after it launched a night drive against those dumping waste in various places under its jurisdiction from October 1 onwards.

A sum of ₹48,500 was levied as fine from October 1 to 7. Twenty-six persons were caught dumping waste in the daily drive held from October 8 to 17. The authorities have collected a fine of ₹50,200 from the violators. The action is part of the steps being taken to impose fine on those dumping waste as per provisions under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“A fine of around ₹500 was imposed on those who dumped a waste kit in public places. The rate for those who dumped waste in sacks was around ₹2,000. For those who brought waste in pick-up vans and trucks, the fine levied was around ₹10,000,” said A.K. Nishad, chairman of the civic body’s health standing committee.

The municipality had faced flak for the delay in acting against those dumping waste in public places and waterbodies from the State Pollution Control Board and the State Level Monitoring Committee on solid waste management appointed by the National Green Tribunal. Many areas in the municipality had turned into dumping yards as waste was brought in trucks, especially during night hours.

Mr. Nishad said initial estimates revealed that several persons from other local bodies were dumping waste in Kalalmassery. “Some of the violators who had dumped waste along the Seaport-Airpot Road were residing in Thrikkakara. It was surprising to see that even those who were aware of the rules had dumped waste thinking they would never be caught,” he said.

The municipality lacks adequate CCTV facility to ensure that the waste dumpers are caught on a regular basis. However, it has initiated steps to set up such facilities in select locations. A mobile camera system having a battery backup of around 24 hours will be installed in such areas.