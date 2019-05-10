Kalamassery ITI land to turn sylvan soon

The six-acre barren land at the Govt. ITI, Kalamassery, will transform into a ‘green islet’ as part of a major government project.

The Industrial Training Institute, which also houses the Govt. ITI for Women, will be Ernakulam district’s first Pachcha Thuruthu (green islet) under the State-wide initiative of the government’s Haritha Keralam Mission. The departments of social forestry and industrial training are partnering in this eco-venture.

“The project forms part of the mission’s ongoing programmes to increase the green cover across the State. At the Govt. ITI, Kalamassery, the project will be implemented in association with the Social Forestry Department, which will provide the saplings for planting at the barren land,” said Sujith Karun, district co-ordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission.

P.K. Reghunadhan, Principal, Govt. ITI, Kalamassery, said that the students and faculty members will be involved in the greening drive. “We have prepared a master plan for the project to turn the five to six acres of barren land into a lush green space,” he said.

It is expected that the initiative will eventually help in improving the ecology of the region. Besides planting trees, the project includes setting up facilities for rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharging. Students and faculty members hope that the place will be home for exotic varieties of trees and birds in the future.

Officials of the Department of Social Forestry have visited the campus to assess the extent to which the green cover can be developed in the coming days.

They will recommend the trees to be planted besides giving useful tips on their maintenance.