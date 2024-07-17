Kalamassery grapples with spurt in dengue cases

Kalamassery has been grappling with a spurt in dengue cases over the past two weeks.

The municipality has reported 95 confirmed cases since July 1, according to official estimates. The highest number of confirmed cases was reported on July 6 (21). From July 1 to July 7, the total number of confirmed cases was 62. Kalamassery accounted for nearly 18 per cent of the confirmed cases in Ernakulam over the past two weeks.

Left Democratic Front councillors protested against the increase in the number of dengue cases in various wards across the civic body. They alleged that the authorities had not been able to ensure fogging and anti-larvae spraying in the affected wards. Seema Kannan, chairperson of the municipality, denied the allegations while stating that fogging and spraying work was being held on a daily basis. Accredited Social Health Activists were visiting households to get rid of the breeding sources, she said.

he spike in dengue cases in Kalamassery was in tune with the overall increase in both confirmed and suspected cases in the district since July 1. As per the data available with the Department of Health, Ernakulam had recorded 1,029 cases (suspected and confirmed). While the number of confirmed cases was around 516, the district registered around 513 suspected cases.

The areas that reported confirmed dengue cases include Alangad, Cheranelloor, Choornikkara, Chowara, Edappally, Edathala, Ezhikkara, Fort Kochi, Kadavoor, Kalamassery, Karuvelipady, Kuthapady, Malippuram, Mangattumukku, Moolamkuzhi and Nayarambalam.

Other areas that reported confirmed cases are Pallarimangalam, Pandapilly, Puthenvelikkara, Puthuvyppu, Ramamangalam, Thammanam, Thiruvamkulam, Thiruvaniyoor, Thevara, Vadavucode, Varappetty, Varappuzha, Vengoor, Vennala and Mattancherry.

There has also been no respite from spike in fever cases in the district over the past two weeks. About 11,618 persons had sought treatment at the outpatient wing of various hospitals under the Health department over the past two weeks. The highest number of fever cases was reported on July 10 (1,191).