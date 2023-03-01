ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamassery gears up to augment water supply

March 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipal area, which experienced a shortage in drinking water briefly in the midst of acute shortage in the neighbouring Kochi Corporation and other local bodies, is preparing to augment supply.

A project to lay a pipeline from the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital area and an overhead water tank have been planned. Jessy Peter, councillor and chairman of the Development Standing Committee, said the overhead water tank and the pipeline would help resolve any future issues.

She added that supply was near regular now with water being available in lines once every one-and-a-half days. There was a brief period of shortage which has now been addressed. The project report for the new pipeline and overhead water tank had been already approved.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been pointed out that the eastern fringes of the municipal area are the hardest hit. Given the undulating nature of the land, water supply is either slow or disrupted occasionally, Ms. Peter said. The projects for augmenting supply is estimated to cost around ₹16 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

drinking water

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US