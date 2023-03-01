Kalamassery gears up to augment water supply

March 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery municipal area, which experienced a shortage in drinking water briefly in the midst of acute shortage in the neighbouring Kochi Corporation and other local bodies, is preparing to augment supply.

A project to lay a pipeline from the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital area and an overhead water tank have been planned. Jessy Peter, councillor and chairman of the Development Standing Committee, said the overhead water tank and the pipeline would help resolve any future issues.

She added that supply was near regular now with water being available in lines once every one-and-a-half days. There was a brief period of shortage which has now been addressed. The project report for the new pipeline and overhead water tank had been already approved.

It has been pointed out that the eastern fringes of the municipal area are the hardest hit. Given the undulating nature of the land, water supply is either slow or disrupted occasionally, Ms. Peter said. The projects for augmenting supply is estimated to cost around ₹16 crore.